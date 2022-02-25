$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Petawawa Toyota
613-735-1717
2013 Toyota Tundra
SR5 DOUBLE CAB 4X4
1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,022KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8324967
- VIN: 5TFUY5F11DX281536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,022 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
