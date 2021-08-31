Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Audi A6

64,884 KM

Details Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2014 Audi A6

2014 Audi A6

3.0T Technik AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi A6

3.0T Technik AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1638625615
  2. 1638625614
  3. 1638625617
  4. 1638625619
  5. 1638625619
  6. 1638625619
  7. 1638625619
  8. 1638625619
  9. 1638625619
  10. 1638625619
  11. 1638625618
  12. 1638625618
  13. 1638625619
  14. 1638625617
  15. 1638625617
  16. 1638625616
  17. 1638625619
  18. 1638625619
  19. 1638625619
  20. 1638625619
  21. 1638625618
  22. 1638625619
  23. 1638625619
  24. 1638625619
  25. 1638625619
  26. 1638625619
  27. 1638625619
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

64,884KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7977137
  • Stock #: P2378
  • VIN: WAUHGCFC2EN127275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,884 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

2022 Lexus RX RX 350...
 1,210 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer X...
 27,291 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma T...
 47,002 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 PreOwned

1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory