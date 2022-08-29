$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2014 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
15,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9135715
- Stock #: 5380a
- VIN: 1G11B5SL6EF157760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE!!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Security Features
Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
