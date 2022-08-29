2014 Chevrolet Malibu

Menu
Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5380a
  • Mileage 15,876 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Telescoping Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Security Features
Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

