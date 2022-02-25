2014 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 5 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8429370

Stock #: 122507

VIN: 3C4PDCCG7ET122507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 122507

Mileage 129,583 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.16 Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 78 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,313 kgs (5,100 lbs) Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 4.3" Touch Screen Display Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

