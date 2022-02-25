Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Journey

129,583 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

  1. 8429370
  2. 8429370
  3. 8429370
  4. 8429370
  5. 8429370
  6. 8429370
  7. 8429370
  8. 8429370
  9. 8429370
  10. 8429370
  11. 8429370
  12. 8429370
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,583KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8429370
  • Stock #: 122507
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG7ET122507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 122507
  • Mileage 129,583 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.16 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,313 kgs (5,100 lbs)
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4.3" Touch Screen Display
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murphy Ford

2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 127,786 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE
 77,304 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 39,526 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-6861

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory