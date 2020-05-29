Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

SPORT

2014 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,827KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5063043
  • Stock #: B69453
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT1EGB69453
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

