2014 Honda Civic

Listing ID: 7824312

7824312 Stock #: 004700

004700 VIN: 2HGFG3B48EH004700

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 110,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: dual-mode paddle shifters, Interior PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Power 1st Row Windows FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: display audio w/HondaLink, text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 1 USB device connector, MP3/auxiliary input jack, Bluetooth streaming audio, front speakers, rear spe... Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

