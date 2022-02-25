2014 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 1 , 1 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8362713

8362713 Stock #: 284146

284146 VIN: 1C4PJMDS5EW284146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 231,189 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs GVW/Payload Rating Electronic Transfer Case 3.734 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 59.8 L Fuel Tank 1000# Maximum Payload Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

