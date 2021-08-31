2014 Jeep Compass

- Listing ID: 7829685
- Stock #: 603223
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB6ED603223
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Manual / Standard
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
65,000 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.