2014 Jeep Compass

65,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7829685
  • Stock #: 603223
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB6ED603223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.12 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
51.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
926# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Bodyside Cladding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Wheels w/Painted Accents
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Manual 1st Row Windows
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

