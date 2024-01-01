Menu
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2014 Jeep Wrangler

89,141 KM

$29,904

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Unlimited 4X4

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Unlimited 4X4

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,904

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,141KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG1EL309366

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2793-1
  • Mileage 89,141 KM

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-735-1717

$29,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

2014 Jeep Wrangler