Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

121,918 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

BIG HORN 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

BIG HORN 4X4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 8028568
  2. 8028568
  3. 8028568
  4. 8028568
  5. 8028568
  6. 8028568
  7. 8028568
  8. 8028568
  9. 8028568
  10. 8028568
  11. 8028568
  12. 8028568
  13. 8028568
  14. 8028568
  15. 8028568
  16. 8028568
  17. 8028568
  18. 8028568
  19. 8028568
  20. 8028568
  21. 8028568
  22. 8028568
  23. 8028568
  24. 8028568
  25. 8028568
  26. 8028568
  27. 8028568
  28. 8028568
  29. 8028568
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,918KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8028568
  • Stock #: P2368-1
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT4ES161623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.  This Big Horn has the Ram Box System, Front Buckets and Console, Remote Start, Rear Parke Sense, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Hitch and Bracke Controller. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2020 Ford F-150 STX ...
 49,146 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE
 53,272 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 50,492 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory