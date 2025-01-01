$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
DIESEL
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish sedan that's ready to hit the Canadian roads? Check out this sleek, black 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This Cruze is a perfect blend of practicality and sophistication, offering a comfortable ride and a head-turning exterior. Its classic black exterior is complemented by a refined black interior, making it a pleasure to both drive and be a passenger in. With its reliable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating city streets or cruising on the highway will be a breeze.
Under the hood, this Cruze Diesel boasts a fuel-sipping 2L 4-cylinder engine, engineered to provide impressive mileage. This sedan is designed to save you money at the pumps without compromising performance. This well-maintained 2015 Cruze Diesel is ready for its next adventure. Westland Auto Sales is your destination for quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Cruze is no exception.
Here are five features that will make you love this Cruze:
- Diesel Efficiency: Enjoy incredible fuel economy, saving you money on your daily commute and road trips.
- Stylish Black Exterior: Make a statement with its sleek and sophisticated appearance.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in a refined cabin.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless driving.
- Reliable Performance: Benefit from the dependable 2L 4-cylinder engine.
