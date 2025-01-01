Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish sedan thats ready to hit the Canadian roads? Check out this sleek, black 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This Cruze is a perfect blend of practicality and sophistication, offering a comfortable ride and a head-turning exterior. Its classic black exterior is complemented by a refined black interior, making it a pleasure to both drive and be a passenger in. With its reliable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating city streets or cruising on the highway will be a breeze.</p><p>Under the hood, this Cruze Diesel boasts a fuel-sipping 2L 4-cylinder engine, engineered to provide impressive mileage. This sedan is designed to save you money at the pumps without compromising performance. This well-maintained 2015 Cruze Diesel is ready for its next adventure. Westland Auto Sales is your destination for quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Cruze is no exception.</p><p>Here are five features that will make you love this Cruze:</p><ul><li><strong>Diesel Efficiency:</strong> Enjoy incredible fuel economy, saving you money on your daily commute and road trips.</li><li><strong>Stylish Black Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with its sleek and sophisticated appearance.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride in a refined cabin.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and effortless driving.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Benefit from the dependable 2L 4-cylinder engine.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle
12735810

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

DIESEL

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 1752105856698
  2. 1752105857155
  3. 1752105857587
  4. 1752105857992
  5. 1752105858402
  6. 1752105858835
  7. 1752105859239
  8. 1752105859682
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1G1P75SZ9F7166657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fuel-efficient and stylish sedan that's ready to hit the Canadian roads? Check out this sleek, black 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This Cruze is a perfect blend of practicality and sophistication, offering a comfortable ride and a head-turning exterior. Its classic black exterior is complemented by a refined black interior, making it a pleasure to both drive and be a passenger in. With its reliable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating city streets or cruising on the highway will be a breeze.

Under the hood, this Cruze Diesel boasts a fuel-sipping 2L 4-cylinder engine, engineered to provide impressive mileage. This sedan is designed to save you money at the pumps without compromising performance. This well-maintained 2015 Cruze Diesel is ready for its next adventure. Westland Auto Sales is your destination for quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Cruze is no exception.

Here are five features that will make you love this Cruze:

  • Diesel Efficiency: Enjoy incredible fuel economy, saving you money on your daily commute and road trips.
  • Stylish Black Exterior: Make a statement with its sleek and sophisticated appearance.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in a refined cabin.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless driving.
  • Reliable Performance: Benefit from the dependable 2L 4-cylinder engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN MAN for sale in Pembroke, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN MAN 79,921 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab True North LT for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab True North LT 132,384 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i 65,147 KM SOLD

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2015 Chevrolet Cruze