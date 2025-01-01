$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
2WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
2015 Ford F-150
2WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 188,092 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable pickup truck that's ready to tackle both work and weekend adventures? Then check out this eye-catching 2015 Ford F-150 2WD SuperCrew XLT, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This rugged beauty is ready to hit the road, boasting a vibrant red exterior and a comfortable tan interior. With a powerful yet efficient 2.7L 6-cylinder engine under the hood, this truck is prepared to take on whatever you throw its way. This F-150 offers the space and versatility you need. This truck has 188,092km on the odometer and is waiting for its next adventure!
Here are some of the features that make this 2015 Ford F-150 a standout choice:
- Commanding Presence: This pickup truck's bold red exterior is sure to turn heads wherever you go!
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy the comfort of the SuperCrew cab, providing ample room for both passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient Powerhouse: The 2.7L engine delivers impressive power while keeping fuel efficiency in mind.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes for a comfortable and effortless driving experience.
- Built Ford Tough: This F-150 is ready to handle anything you throw its way!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-735-2566