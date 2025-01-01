Menu
<p>Looking for a dependable pickup truck thats ready to tackle both work and weekend adventures? Then check out this eye-catching 2015 Ford F-150 2WD SuperCrew XLT, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This rugged beauty is ready to hit the road, boasting a vibrant red exterior and a comfortable tan interior. With a powerful yet efficient 2.7L 6-cylinder engine under the hood, this truck is prepared to take on whatever you throw its way. This F-150 offers the space and versatility you need. This truck has 188,092km on the odometer and is waiting for its next adventure!</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this 2015 Ford F-150 a standout choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Commanding Presence:</strong> This pickup trucks bold red exterior is sure to turn heads wherever you go!</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy the comfort of the SuperCrew cab, providing ample room for both passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Powerhouse:</strong> The 2.7L engine delivers impressive power while keeping fuel efficiency in mind.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless gear changes for a comfortable and effortless driving experience.</li><li><strong>Built Ford Tough:</strong> This F-150 is ready to handle anything you throw its way!</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

VIN 1FTEW1CP4FFA93601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 188,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

