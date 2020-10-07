Body-coloured door handles
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front license plate bracket
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Wheels w/Machined Accents
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Tires: P225/40R18 92V AS (M+S)
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
