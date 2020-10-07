Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Seating Cloth seating surfaces Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Front splash guards Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob Systems Monitor Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Windows Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Wheels w/Machined Accents HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access Wing Spoiler Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Tires: P225/40R18 92V AS (M+S) 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.