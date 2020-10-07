Menu
2015 Honda Civic

149,450 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murphy Ford

613-735-6861

2015 Honda Civic SI

2015 Honda Civic

SI

2015 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-6861

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6113745
  • Stock #: 100826
  • VIN: 2HGFG4A54FH100826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 100826
  • Mileage 149,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Cloth seating surfaces
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
Systems Monitor
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Windows
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Wheels w/Machined Accents
HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
Wing Spoiler
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Tires: P225/40R18 92V AS (M+S)
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murphy Ford

Murphy Ford

1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

