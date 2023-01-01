$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
Location
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
122,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10162329
- Stock #: 5512a
- VIN: KMHDH4AH6FU363972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,790 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Safety
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
