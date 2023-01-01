2015 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 7 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10162329

10162329 Stock #: 5512a

5512a VIN: KMHDH4AH6FU363972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,790 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Convenience Telescoping Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Safety Stability Control Rearview Camera Security Security Features Additional Features Four wheel disc brakes Steering Wheel Audio Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.