Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2015 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
53,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10355427
- Stock #: 5561
- VIN: 5NPE24AF5FH024459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,790 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
