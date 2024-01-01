$14,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,407 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to unleash your inner driving enthusiast with this sporty 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 hatchback from Westland Auto Sales! This sleek white beauty is packed with features that will make every journey a thrill. With its peppy 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a responsive manual transmission, this MAZDA3 is built for fun behind the wheel.
Don't be fooled by its compact size – this hatchback offers plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. Its well-appointed black interior features comfortable bucket seats and all the modern amenities you need, including Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a powerful audio system.
With 122,407 km on the odometer, this MAZDA3 is ready for many more miles of adventure. And with a warranty available, you can rest assured that you're getting a reliable and dependable vehicle.
Here are 5 of the features that make this MAZDA3 stand out:
- Manual Transmission: Engage your driving instincts with the thrill of a manual gearbox.
- Sporty Styling: Turn heads with the sleek and aggressive design of the MAZDA3 Sport.
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence and peace of mind.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
- Warranty Available: Enjoy peace of mind with a warranty that protects your investment.
Come see this 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport at Westland Auto Sales today. You won't be disappointed!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Westland Auto Sales
