<p>Get ready to unleash your inner driving enthusiast with this sporty 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 hatchback from Westland Auto Sales! This sleek white beauty is packed with features that will make every journey a thrill. With its peppy 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a responsive manual transmission, this MAZDA3 is built for fun behind the wheel.</p><p>Dont be fooled by its compact size – this hatchback offers plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. Its well-appointed black interior features comfortable bucket seats and all the modern amenities you need, including Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a powerful audio system.</p><p>With 122,407 km on the odometer, this MAZDA3 is ready for many more miles of adventure. And with a warranty available, you can rest assured that youre getting a reliable and dependable vehicle.</p><p>Here are 5 of the features that make this MAZDA3 stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Engage your driving instincts with the thrill of a manual gearbox.</li><li><strong>Sporty Styling:</strong> Turn heads with the sleek and aggressive design of the MAZDA3 Sport.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Back up with confidence and peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.</li><li><strong>Warranty Available:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with a warranty that protects your investment.</li></ul><p>Come see this 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport at Westland Auto Sales today. You wont be disappointed!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

122,407 KM

Details

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

11913686

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,407KM
VIN 3mzbm1l79fm205783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-735-2566

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

613-735-2566

2015 Mazda MAZDA3