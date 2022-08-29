$20,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GT Hatchback
Location
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
100,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9135718
- Stock #: 5447
- VIN: JM1BM1M36F1266987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 100,184 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Telescoping Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Security Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
