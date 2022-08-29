Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

100,184 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Hatchback

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Hatchback

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9135718
  • Stock #: 5447
  • VIN: JM1BM1M36F1266987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 100,184 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Telescoping Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Security Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

