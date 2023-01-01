Menu
2015 Nissan Juke

82,313 KM

Details Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

Nismo Awd

Location

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

82,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10162332
  • Stock #: 5520
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV9FT557362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5520
  • Mileage 82,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
auto climate control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

1-888-490-6489
