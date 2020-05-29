Menu
Account
Sign In
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT CREW ECO 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SLT CREW ECO 4X4

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 5094020
  2. 5094020
  3. 5094020
  4. 5094020
  5. 5094020
  6. 5094020
  7. 5094020
  8. 5094020
  9. 5094020
  10. 5094020
  11. 5094020
  12. 5094020
  13. 5094020
  14. 5094020
  15. 5094020
  16. 5094020
  17. 5094020
  18. 5094020
  19. 5094020
  20. 5094020
  21. 5094020
  22. 5094020
  23. 5094020
  24. 5094020
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,932KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5094020
  • Stock #: U0238-1
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM1FS744425
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Buckets and Console, Nav

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 49,761 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma T...
 52,385 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 19,541 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory