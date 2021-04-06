Menu
2015 RAM 1500

133,990 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN Crew 4X4 Eco Diesel

2015 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN Crew 4X4 Eco Diesel

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6975194
  • Stock #: P2251-1
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TM7FS730691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports or Estimates.  Premium Cloth Front Buckets, Luxury Group, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Remote Start, Rear Camera & Park assist, 8 Speed, 3.0 Litre Eco Diesel, Power Sunroof, Step Sides, Cd, 9 Speakers, 20" Wheels, Ram Box System, Spray in Boxliner. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 PreOwned

1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

