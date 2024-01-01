Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2015 Toyota Camry

55,445 KM

Details Description Features

$21,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Camry

XSE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11391844
  2. 11391844
  3. 11391844
  4. 11391844
  5. 11391844
  6. 11391844
  7. 11391844
  8. 11391844
  9. 11391844
  10. 11391844
  11. 11391844
  12. 11391844
  13. 11391844
  14. 11391844
  15. 11391844
  16. 11391844
  17. 11391844
  18. 11391844
  19. 11391844
  20. 11391844
  21. 11391844
  22. 11391844
  23. 11391844
  24. 11391844
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$21,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,445KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK2FU906296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2015 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in Pembroke, ON
2015 Toyota Camry XSE 55,445 KM $21,904 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 EXPRESS CREW 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 RAM 1500 EXPRESS CREW 4x4 127,714 KM $26,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid AWD 112,160 KM $34,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Camry