Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims</p>

2015 Toyota RAV4

137,031 KM

Details Description Features

$20,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 10979786
  2. 10979786
  3. 10979786
  4. 10979786
  5. 10979786
  6. 10979786
  7. 10979786
  8. 10979786
  9. 10979786
  10. 10979786
  11. 10979786
  12. 10979786
  13. 10979786
  14. 10979786
  15. 10979786
  16. 10979786
  17. 10979786
  18. 10979786
  19. 10979786
  20. 10979786
  21. 10979786
  22. 10979786
  23. 10979786
  24. 10979786
  25. 10979786
  26. 10979786
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,031KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV9FW149476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,031 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 78,818 KM $36,904 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX 2WD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2014 Honda CR-V EX 2WD 136,458 KM $16,904 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XSE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XSE AWD 83,607 KM $39,604 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4