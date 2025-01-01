Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats ready for anything the Canadian seasons can throw your way? Then check out this sleek, black 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr XLE, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This RAV4 is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, and equipped with all-wheel drive, making it the perfect choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this RAV4 is ready to accommodate both passengers and cargo with ease. Plus, it comes in a timeless black exterior with a matching black interior.

This particular RAV4 has a current reading of 236,257km on the odometer, and has been well-maintained. You can be sure that this SUV will provide you with years of dependable service. This SUV is a great choice for individuals, couples, or small families. This RAV4 is ready for its next owner!

Here are five features that make this RAV4 a must-see:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for road trips and everyday errands.
Reliable Toyota Engineering: Experience the legendary dependability that Toyota is known for, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with the RAV4s economical 2.5L engine.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.

Used
236,257KM
VIN 2T3RFREV4FW334051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5752
  • Mileage 236,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything the Canadian seasons can throw your way? Then check out this sleek, black 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr XLE, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This RAV4 is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, and equipped with all-wheel drive, making it the perfect choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this RAV4 is ready to accommodate both passengers and cargo with ease. Plus, it comes in a timeless black exterior with a matching black interior.

This particular RAV4 has a current reading of 236,257km on the odometer, and has been well-maintained. You can be sure that this SUV will provide you with years of dependable service. This SUV is a great choice for individuals, couples, or small families. This RAV4 is ready for its next owner!

Here are five features that make this RAV4 a must-see:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for road trips and everyday errands.
  • Reliable Toyota Engineering: Experience the legendary dependability that Toyota is known for, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with the RAV4's economical 2.5L engine.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

