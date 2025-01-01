$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr XLE
2015 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr XLE
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5752
- Mileage 236,257 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for anything the Canadian seasons can throw your way? Then check out this sleek, black 2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr XLE, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This RAV4 is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, and equipped with all-wheel drive, making it the perfect choice for both city commutes and weekend adventures. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, this RAV4 is ready to accommodate both passengers and cargo with ease. Plus, it comes in a timeless black exterior with a matching black interior.
This particular RAV4 has a current reading of 236,257km on the odometer, and has been well-maintained. You can be sure that this SUV will provide you with years of dependable service. This SUV is a great choice for individuals, couples, or small families. This RAV4 is ready for its next owner!
Here are five features that make this RAV4 a must-see:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and control.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for road trips and everyday errands.
- Reliable Toyota Engineering: Experience the legendary dependability that Toyota is known for, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with the RAV4's economical 2.5L engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-735-2566