2015 Toyota Tacoma
SR 5
Location
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
613-631-0139
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,904
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,166KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TFTX4CN8FX050815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 121,166 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned
Petawawa 2.0
1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
