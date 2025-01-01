Menu
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2015 Toyota Tacoma

121,166 KM

$19,904

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma

SR 5

12414684

2015 Toyota Tacoma

SR 5

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,904

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,166KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TFTX4CN8FX050815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 121,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$19,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

2015 Toyota Tacoma