Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 4589166
  2. 4589166
  3. 4589166
  4. 4589166
  5. 4589166
  6. 4589166
  7. 4589166
  8. 4589166
  9. 4589166
  10. 4589166
  11. 4589166
  12. 4589166
  13. 4589166
  14. 4589166
  15. 4589166
  16. 4589166
  17. 4589166
  18. 4589166
  19. 4589166
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,333KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4589166
  • Stock #: T0469-1
  • VIN: 1VWBV7A39FC064196
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents. $71.25* perweek over 60 mths.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2016 Toyota Tacoma S...
 98,008 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 49,648 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX
 14,913 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Send A Message