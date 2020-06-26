Menu
Account
Sign In
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,812KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5265719
  • Stock #: U0160-3
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR135097
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Carfax Shows 1 Owner, Low Km and No Reported Accidents.  $70.50* per week over 72 mths.  No open recalls or campaigns at time of listing.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

2018 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 61,764 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD
 76,209 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 50,388 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 PreOwned

1388 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory