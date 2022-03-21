$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2016 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
104,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8688989
- Stock #: 5403
- VIN: 1FMCU9J93GUC69806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,469 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
