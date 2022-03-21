Menu
2016 Ford Escape

104,469 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 5403
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J93GUC69806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5403
  • Mileage 104,469 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

