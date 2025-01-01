$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,418KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG2GKE89813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,418 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
952.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
