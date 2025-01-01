Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this sleek, used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This beautiful black four-door sedan features a matching black interior, offering a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Accord is perfect for both city commutes and longer road trips. This well-maintained vehicle has 152,453km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>This Accord EX-L is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Heres what makes this car stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Premium Comfort:</strong> Sink into the luxurious leather-trimmed seats and enjoy the refined interior.</li><li><strong>Seamless Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the go with the integrated infotainment system, offering easy access to your favourite music and apps.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 2.4L engine is designed for fuel economy, helping you save money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Equipped with advanced safety features, providing peace of mind on every journey.</li><li><strong>Smooth Ride:</strong> The CVT transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience.</li></ul><p>Visit Westland Auto Sales today to see this exceptional 2016 Honda Accord EX-L for yourself!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

VIN 1HGCR2F89GA800359

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this sleek, used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This beautiful black four-door sedan features a matching black interior, offering a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Accord is perfect for both city commutes and longer road trips. This well-maintained vehicle has 152,453km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.

This Accord EX-L is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here's what makes this car stand out:

  • Premium Comfort: Sink into the luxurious leather-trimmed seats and enjoy the refined interior.
  • Seamless Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with the integrated infotainment system, offering easy access to your favourite music and apps.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 2.4L engine is designed for fuel economy, helping you save money at the pump.
  • Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features, providing peace of mind on every journey.
  • Smooth Ride: The CVT transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience.

Visit Westland Auto Sales today to see this exceptional 2016 Honda Accord EX-L for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-XXXX

613-735-2566

