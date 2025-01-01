$19,395+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Accord
EX-L
2016 Honda Accord
EX-L
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$19,395
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this sleek, used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This beautiful black four-door sedan features a matching black interior, offering a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, this Accord is perfect for both city commutes and longer road trips. This well-maintained vehicle has 152,453km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.
This Accord EX-L is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here's what makes this car stand out:
- Premium Comfort: Sink into the luxurious leather-trimmed seats and enjoy the refined interior.
- Seamless Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with the integrated infotainment system, offering easy access to your favourite music and apps.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 2.4L engine is designed for fuel economy, helping you save money at the pump.
- Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features, providing peace of mind on every journey.
- Smooth Ride: The CVT transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Visit Westland Auto Sales today to see this exceptional 2016 Honda Accord EX-L for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Email Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-735-2566