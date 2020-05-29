Menu
Account
Sign In
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX Copue

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX Copue

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 5152595
  2. 5152595
  3. 5152595
  4. 5152595
  5. 5152595
  6. 5152595
  7. 5152595
  8. 5152595
  9. 5152595
  10. 5152595
  11. 5152595
  12. 5152595
  13. 5152595
  14. 5152595
  15. 5152595
  16. 5152595
  17. 5152595
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,520KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5152595
  • Stock #: P2050
  • VIN: 2HGFC4A57GH401328
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents.  $63.08* per week over 72 mths.  No open recalls or campaigns at time of listing.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2016 Honda Civic LX ...
 73,520 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Camry SE
 112,783 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 135,932 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory