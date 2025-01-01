$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Honda Fit
EX
2016 Honda Fit
EX
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,362KM
VIN 3HGGK5H74GM106807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,362 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
40 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
5.44 Axle Ratio
Interior
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P185/55R16 83H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murphy Ford
2016 Honda Fit EX 126,362 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue Trend 93,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 34,833 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murphy Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2016 Honda Fit