2016 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,492 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is a stylish and reliable sedan, perfect for navigating city streets or enjoying long drives. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable black interior, this Elantra is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, the 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power for everyday driving, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless gear changes. The spacious cabin features a variety of amenities, including heated seats, a powerful sound system, and convenient steering wheel controls.
This Elantra is equipped with a wide range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers. It's also incredibly fuel-efficient, making it an economical choice for daily commutes. With 135,492km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready for many more adventures.
Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features of this Elantra:
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a world of music, news, and entertainment.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with just a touch of a button.
- Power Features Galore: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering.
- Warranty Available: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by a comprehensive warranty.
Visit Westland Auto Sales today to experience this fantastic 2016 Hyundai Elantra for yourself.
613-735-2566