<p>This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is a stylish and reliable sedan, perfect for navigating city streets or enjoying long drives. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable black interior, this Elantra is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, the 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power for everyday driving, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless gear changes. The spacious cabin features a variety of amenities, including heated seats, a powerful sound system, and convenient steering wheel controls.</p><p>This Elantra is equipped with a wide range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers. Its also incredibly fuel-efficient, making it an economical choice for daily commutes. With 135,492km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready for many more adventures.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features of this Elantra:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Enjoy a world of music, news, and entertainment.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with just a touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Features Galore:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering.</li><li><strong>Warranty Available:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre protected by a comprehensive warranty.</li></ul><p>Visit Westland Auto Sales today to experience this fantastic 2016 Hyundai Elantra for yourself.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

135,492 KM

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Used
VIN 5npdh4ae2gh791155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-735-2566

