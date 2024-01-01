Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

141,105 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX

AWD

2016 Lincoln MKX

AWD

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,105KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMTJ8LP0GBL86350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5532a
  • Mileage 141,105 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-735-2566

1-888-490-6489
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2016 Lincoln MKX