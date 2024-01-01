$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Lincoln MKX
AWD
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,105KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMTJ8LP0GBL86350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5532a
- Mileage 141,105 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Call Dealer
613-735-2566
