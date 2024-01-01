Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

139,827 KM

Details Description Features

$16,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-5

Car

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

Car

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 11249435
  2. 11249435
  3. 11249435
  4. 11249435
  5. 11249435
  6. 11249435
  7. 11249435
  8. 11249435
  9. 11249435
  10. 11249435
  11. 11249435
  12. 11249435
  13. 11249435
  14. 11249435
  15. 11249435
  16. 11249435
  17. 11249435
  18. 11249435
  19. 11249435
  20. 11249435
  21. 11249435
  22. 11249435
  23. 11249435
  24. 11249435
  25. 11249435
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
139,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2BE6G0755881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 139,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD 56,077 KM $27,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Honda Civic Touring 38,108 KM $32,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD 26,030 KM $35,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5