2016 Nissan Titan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 5 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10109025

10109025 Stock #: 513726

513726 VIN: 1N6AA1F47GN513726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,556 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs GVWR: TBD Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 3.357 Axle Ratio Engine: 5.6L Endurance V8 63-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 2 Skid Plates Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 1047.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Bluetooth hands-free phone system Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Cloth Back Material Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheels w/Hub Covers Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 6 Speaker System Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.