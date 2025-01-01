$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 RAM 1500
Express
2016 RAM 1500
Express
Location
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-6861
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,769KM
VIN 3C6JR7AT3GG304397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 98,769 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
GVWR: 2,880 kgs (6,350 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
639.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual 1st Row Windows
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Covering
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Safety
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murphy Ford
2019 Ford F-150 XL 46,600 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE 126,055 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 58,168 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murphy Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murphy Ford
1341 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-735-XXXX(click to show)
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Murphy Ford
613-735-6861
2016 RAM 1500