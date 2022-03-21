$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 7 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8737112

8737112 Stock #: 291271

291271 VIN: 1C6RR7LM0GS291271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,706 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Goodyear Brand Tires Tip Start Front license plate bracket Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Chrome rear step bumper Black Exterior Mirrors Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Aluminum Spare Wheel Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Four-Wheel Drive Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Single stainless steel exhaust 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Compass glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement GPS Antenna Input Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Streaming Audio

