Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.</p>

2016 Toyota RAV4

140,956 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1723664876
  2. 1723664876
  3. 1723664876
  4. 1723664876
  5. 1723664876
  6. 1723664876
  7. 1723664876
  8. 1723664876
  9. 1723664876
  10. 1723664876
  11. 1723664876
  12. 1723664876
  13. 1723664876
  14. 1723664876
  15. 1723664876
  16. 1723664876
  17. 1723664876
  18. 1723664876
  19. 1723664876
  20. 1723664876
  21. 1723664876
  22. 1723664876
  23. 1723664876
  24. 1723664876
  25. 1723664876
  26. 1723664876
  27. 1723664876
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,956KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3DFREV6GW432266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW 4X4 50 KM $54,904 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Double Cab 4X4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Double Cab 4X4 38,093 KM $57,904 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 97,454 KM $31,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4