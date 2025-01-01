Menu
<p>Heres a description of the used 2016 Toyota RAV4 FWD 4dr LE available at Westland Auto Sales:</p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this sleek, silver 2016 Toyota RAV4 FWD 4dr LE, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This RAV4 is ready to take on your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its practical design and comfortable black interior, this SUV offers both style and functionality. This vehicle has 174,658km on the odometer and is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, providing a smooth and economical ride. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make it easy to handle in various driving conditions, offering confidence behind the wheel.</p><p>This RAV4 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Save money at the pump with its fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or those who need extra space.</li><li><strong>Reliable Toyota Engineering:</strong> Benefit from Toyotas renowned reputation for durability and dependability.</li><li><strong>User-Friendly Infotainment:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with its easy-to-use infotainment system.</li><li><strong>Versatile Design:</strong> This SUVs versatile design allows it to seamlessly transition from city streets to weekend getaways.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Toyota RAV4

174,658 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,658KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV8GW252230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

