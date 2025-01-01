Menu
Looking for a reliable and practical SUV? Check out this eye-catching red 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This popular compact SUV is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and efficient driving experience. This RAV4 has been well-maintained and boasts a reasonable 109,778km on the odometer.

Step inside the RAV4, and youll find a comfortable black interior designed to keep you and your passengers relaxed on every drive. The RAV4 LEs versatile design makes it perfect for families, couples, or anyone seeking a capable and adaptable vehicle. The RAV4 offers plenty of cargo space, making it easy to haul groceries, luggage, or sports equipment.

Here are five features youll love:

Fuel Efficiency: The 2.5L engine balances power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Toyota Reliability: Known for its longevity and dependability, the RAV4 is a smart choice for the long haul.
Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for any lifestyle.
Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Stylish Design: The RAV4s exterior is both modern and timeless.

2016 Toyota RAV4

109,778 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

13174664

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,778KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV4GW259580

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,778 KM

Looking for a reliable and practical SUV? Check out this eye-catching red 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This popular compact SUV is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and efficient driving experience. This RAV4 has been well-maintained and boasts a reasonable 109,778km on the odometer.

Step inside the RAV4, and you'll find a comfortable black interior designed to keep you and your passengers relaxed on every drive. The RAV4 LE's versatile design makes it perfect for families, couples, or anyone seeking a capable and adaptable vehicle. The RAV4 offers plenty of cargo space, making it easy to haul groceries, luggage, or sports equipment.

Here are five features you'll love:

  • Fuel Efficiency: The 2.5L engine balances power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Toyota Reliability: Known for its longevity and dependability, the RAV4 is a smart choice for the long haul.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for any lifestyle.
  • Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Stylish Design: The RAV4's exterior is both modern and timeless.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2016 Toyota RAV4