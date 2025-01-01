$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and practical SUV? Check out this eye-catching red 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This popular compact SUV is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With a fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and efficient driving experience. This RAV4 has been well-maintained and boasts a reasonable 109,778km on the odometer.
Step inside the RAV4, and you'll find a comfortable black interior designed to keep you and your passengers relaxed on every drive. The RAV4 LE's versatile design makes it perfect for families, couples, or anyone seeking a capable and adaptable vehicle. The RAV4 offers plenty of cargo space, making it easy to haul groceries, luggage, or sports equipment.
Here are five features you'll love:
- Fuel Efficiency: The 2.5L engine balances power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Toyota Reliability: Known for its longevity and dependability, the RAV4 is a smart choice for the long haul.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for any lifestyle.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Stylish Design: The RAV4's exterior is both modern and timeless.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Westland Auto Sales
