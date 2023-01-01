Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Tundra

87,837 KM

Details Features

$42,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Tundra

TRD Off Road 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tundra

TRD Off Road 4X4

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1702478774
  2. 1702478837
  3. 1702478827
  4. 1702478838
  5. 1702478838
  6. 1702478834
  7. 1702478836
  8. 1702478827
  9. 1702478836
  10. 1702478837
  11. 1702478838
  12. 1702478836
  13. 1702478838
  14. 1702478831
  15. 1702478839
  16. 1702478837
  17. 1702478836
  18. 1702478835
  19. 1702478838
  20. 1702478832
  21. 1702478835
  22. 1702478834
  23. 1702478839
  24. 1702478830
  25. 1702478832
  26. 1702478829
  27. 1702478839
  28. 1702478835
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,837KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUY5F14GX554103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y0039-1
  • Mileage 87,837 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Touring AWD 25,179 KM $30,904 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander AWD for sale in Pembroke, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander AWD 83,727 KM $24,904 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4x4 for sale in Pembroke, ON
2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4x4 46,832 KM $42,904 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tundra