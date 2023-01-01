Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Venza

144,296 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

LIMITED AWD

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

  1. 10422570
  2. 10422570
  3. 10422570
  4. 10422570
  5. 10422570
  6. 10422570
  7. 10422570
  8. 10422570
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10422570
  • Stock #: 5564
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB7GU124663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5564
  • Mileage 144,296 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Panoramic Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westland Auto Sales

2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 53,790 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 86,814 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Supe...
 73,978 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Email Westland Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-2566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-490-6489
Quick Links
Directions Inventory