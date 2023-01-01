2016 Toyota Venza

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 2 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10422570

10422570 Stock #: 5564

5564 VIN: 4T3BK3BB7GU124663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5564

Mileage 144,296 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seat(s) Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Navigation System Tire Pressure Monitor auto climate control Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats/Mirrors Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler tinted windows Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Fog Lamps Panoramic Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Proximity Key Security Security Features Additional Features Reverse sensors HEADS UP DISPLAY Power Folding Mirrors Four wheel disc brakes Steering Wheel Audio Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.