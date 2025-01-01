Menu
Looking for a stylish and practical ride? Check out this eye-catching 2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sporty SUV in a vibrant red exterior is sure to turn heads while offering the versatility you need for your daily adventures. With its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. Inside, youll find a sleek black interior that complements the Encores modern design. This well-maintained Encore has 103,060km on the odometer.

This 2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Here are five of the most exciting:

Sporty Style: The Encore Sport Touring trim boasts a dynamic design that stands out from the crowd.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.4L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Comfort and Convenience: The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving in any condition.
Versatile SUV Design: The SUV / Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo.
Modern Tech and Features: This Encore is equipped with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

2017 Buick Encore

103,060 KM

Details Description Features

$18,395

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

12931799

2017 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,060KM
VIN KL4CJ1SB0HB038403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

