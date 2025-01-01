$18,395+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
Certified
$18,395
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical ride? Check out this eye-catching 2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring, available now at Westland Auto Sales! This sporty SUV in a vibrant red exterior is sure to turn heads while offering the versatility you need for your daily adventures. With its fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. Inside, you'll find a sleek black interior that complements the Encore's modern design. This well-maintained Encore has 103,060km on the odometer.
This 2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are five of the most exciting:
- Sporty Style: The Encore Sport Touring trim boasts a dynamic design that stands out from the crowd.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 1.4L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Comfort and Convenience: The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving in any condition.
- Versatile SUV Design: The SUV / Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo.
- Modern Tech and Features: This Encore is equipped with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
