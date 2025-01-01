Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this stunning 2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT, now available at Westland Auto Sales! This stylish silver Equinox boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black interior, perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. With 155,118km on the odometer, this well-maintained Equinox is ready for its next adventure. Its fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission ensure a pleasant driving experience.</p><p>This Equinox is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are five highlights that make this SUV stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Stay Connected:</strong> Enjoy seamless integration with your smartphone through the infotainment system, keeping you connected on the go.</li><li><strong>Effortless Driving:</strong> The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and relaxed driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Equipped with key safety features, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers.</li><li><strong>Spacious Comfort:</strong> The Equinox offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and those who enjoy an active lifestyle.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 2.4L engine delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

155,118 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

12551825

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Used
155,118KM
VIN 2GNALCEK4H6317748

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,118 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
