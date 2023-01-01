Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Impala

10,965 KM

Details Description Features

$22,904

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,904

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

613-631-0139

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Impala

2017 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-631-0139

  1. 1683727411
  2. 1683727414
  3. 1683727411
  4. 1683727414
  5. 1683727414
  6. 1683727416
  7. 1683727414
  8. 1683727415
  9. 1683727416
  10. 1683727416
  11. 1683727416
  12. 1683727416
  13. 1683727416
  14. 1683727416
  15. 1683727416
  16. 1683727416
  17. 1683727415
  18. 1683727415
  19. 1683727416
  20. 1683727416
  21. 1683727417
  22. 1683727416
  23. 1683727417
  24. 1683727417
  25. 1683727416
  26. 1683727415
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,904

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,965KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9934169
  • Stock #: X0197-1
  • VIN: 2G1105S31H9120697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X0197-1
  • Mileage 10,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

2017 Chevrolet Impal...
 10,965 KM
$22,904 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 131,162 KM
$19,704 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V
126,325 KM
$26,709 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0 Pre-Owned

Petawawa 2.0

1388 Pembroke St W, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-631-XXXX

(click to show)

613-631-0139

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory