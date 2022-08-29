Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

120,600 KM

Details Description Features

$18,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB Auto LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB Auto LT Turbo

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 9063511
  2. 9063511
  3. 9063511
  4. 9063511
  5. 9063511
  6. 9063511
  7. 9063511
  8. 9063511
  9. 9063511
  10. 9063511
  11. 9063511
  12. 9063511
  13. 9063511
  14. 9063511
  15. 9063511
  16. 9063511
  17. 9063511
  18. 9063511
  19. 9063511
  20. 9063511
  21. 9063511
  22. 9063511
  23. 9063511
  24. 9063511
  25. 9063511
  26. 9063511
  27. 9063511
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

120,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9063511
  • Stock #: P2518-1
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SB7H4138075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 120,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 120,600 KM
$18,994 + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti QX30 S...
 0 KM
$35,994 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 72,590 KM
$24,994 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory