2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

86,814 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

SXT

Location

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

86,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10355421
  • Stock #: 5556
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR637103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5556
  • Mileage 86,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescoping Steering

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Four wheel disc brakes
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

