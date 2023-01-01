$26,995+ tax & licensing
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
86,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10355421
- Stock #: 5556
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR637103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,814 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Remote/Keyless Entry
