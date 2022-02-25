Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

14,604 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Petawawa Toyota

613-735-1717

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

613-735-1717

  1. 8348610
  2. 8348610
  3. 8348610
  4. 8348610
  5. 8348610
  6. 8348610
  7. 8348610
  8. 8348610
  9. 8348610
  10. 8348610
  11. 8348610
  12. 8348610
  13. 8348610
  14. 8348610
  15. 8348610
  16. 8348610
  17. 8348610
  18. 8348610
  19. 8348610
  20. 8348610
  21. 8348610
  22. 8348610
  23. 8348610
  24. 8348610
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,604KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8348610
  • Stock #: W0064-2
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8HR726270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 14,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Shows 1 Owner with No Reported Accidents, Police Reports, Estimates or Insurance Claims.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petawawa Toyota

2013 Toyota Tundra S...
 120,022 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota 4Runner ...
 44,344 KM
$60,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 55,639 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

Petawawa Toyota

1406 Pembroke, Pembroke, ON K8A 7M3

Call Dealer

613-735-XXXX

(click to show)

613-735-1717

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory