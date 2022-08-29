Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

108,962 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9135724
  Stock #: 5449
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR597539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5449
  • Mileage 108,962 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Telescoping Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Air Conditioning
Security Features
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

