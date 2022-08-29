$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
108,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9135724
- Stock #: 5449
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR597539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5449
- Mileage 108,962 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Navigation System
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Telescoping Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Air Conditioning
Security Features
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westland Auto Sales
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3