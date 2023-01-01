Menu
2017 Ford Escape

78,707 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westland Auto Sales

613-735-2566

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10355424
  • Stock #: 5560
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F75HUC15959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5560
  • Mileage 78,707 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Telescoping Steering

Additional Features

Four wheel disc brakes
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

